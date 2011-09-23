HP BOARD CONFESSES: We Were Too Exhausted And Bitter To Meet Apotheker Before We Hired Him (And We Hate Each Other)

HP’s new CEO. HP’s old CEO.

A remarkable admission from an HP board member found its way into James Stewart’s New York Times column this morning.The (anonymous) board member admitted that when the board hired Leo Apotheker as CEO, almost no board members bothered to meet him.



Equally remarkable was the board member’s explanation for this behaviour:

“I admit it was highly unusual,” one board member who hadn’t met Mr. Apotheker told me. “But we were just too exhausted from all the infighting.”

Not to be outdone, former HP board member Tom Perkins weighed in right at the top of Stewart’s column:

“It has got to be the worst board in the history of business,” he said.

And now the worst board in the history of business has canned and Apotheker and appointed former eBay CEO Meg Whitman as CEO–a move that immediately triggered howls of laughter and derision in Silicon Valley.

