HP Blew A Last Second Chance To Avoid Its $11 Billion Autonomy Disaster

Former HP CEO Leo Apotheker

Photo: nosillacast/Flickr

Last fall, HP wrote off most of its $11 billion purchase of Autonomy, and then accused the company’s former executives of accounting fraud.Now, the WSJ is reporting that, just before buying Autonomy, HP executives learned about some accusations against Autonomy and ignored them.



WSJ:

During a call with an H-P delegation, outside auditors for British software maker Autonomy Corp. mentioned that an executive there had raised an allegation of improper accounting at the firm, according to people familiar with the call, who said the auditors added that the allegation was found to be groundless.

The H-P executives never passed this mention on to their board or chief executive, one of the people said.

Brutal news for HP shareholders, who have to be plagued with “what ifs.”

