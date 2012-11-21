HP Is In A Whole Mess Of Trouble Right Now

HP has been a total mess since Mark Hurd was ousted as CEO, and things got even worse for HP today.



On top of weak earnings, HP took an $8.8 billion write-down due largely in part to accounting fraud at Autonomy — a company which HP bought last year for $11.1 billion.

Jay Yarow explains everything you need to know about this HP-Autonomy accounting scandal and why that’s not even HP’s biggest problem below:

Produced by William Wei

