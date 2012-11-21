HP Is In A Whole Mess Of Trouble Right Now

HP has been a total mess since Mark Hurd was ousted as CEO, and things got even worse for HP today.
On top of weak earnings, HP took an $8.8 billion write-down due largely in part to accounting fraud at Autonomy — a company which HP bought last year for $11.1 billion.
Jay Yarow explains everything you need to know about this HP-Autonomy accounting scandal and why that’s not even HP’s biggest problem below:
Produced by William Wei
Don’t Miss:
• How Iraq Is Rapidly Becoming One Of The Biggest Oil Players In The World
• As Death Toll In Gaza Rises, Hopes For Ceasefire Are Bleak
• Intel Is Screwed If Its New CEO Can’t Figure Out Mobile
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.