HP Is Showing Off A Bunch Of New MacBook Clones Today -- Check Them Out

HP unveiled its huge new line of notebooks this morning, with some big aesthetic updates to some of its flagship models.We got a sneak peek at the new notebooks a few weeks ago, and were pretty impressed with what we saw. It’s obvious HP is taking its design cues from Apple’s MacBook line, but it still works.
HP ditched the awkward control bar at the top of the keyboard on its EliteBook and ProBook models in favour of a simple three-button system for controlling things like Wi-Fi and email.
In addition to the new notebooks, HP will also start offering 3G pay-as-you-go data plans for its notebooks with built-in 3G modems. (U.S. only.)
Look familiar? It should. HP took a lot of design cues from Apple's MacBooks for the refreshed EliteBooks. It has a 12.5-inch HD display and weighs 2.86 pounds. Models start at $1,799.
The ProBook has a similar brushed aluminium body with black keys. It's less than an inch thick and has a 13.3-inch HD screen. Pricing starts at $799.
This version of the EliteBook sports a swivel screen that can sit flush with the keyboard, turning the machine into a Windows 7-powered tablet. It also comes included with a stylus for touch input on the 12.1-inch screen.
Pricing starts at $1,499
We got to test the EliteBook, and found that it was a bit awkward to use the stylus to navigate through Windows 7. This isn't designed to replace your iPad or Xoom.
The new Pavilion is designed with the average notebook user in mind. It uses HP's 'CoolSense' technology to keep your device from overheating. (And burning your legs.)
Like the Pavilion dv4, the Envy 14 will keep cool using HP's CoolSense. It also makes use of USB 3.0 for super-fast file transfers between your accessories. The large, 14.5-inch screen will make a great system for watching video too.
Pricing starts at $999.99
The HP Mini is a netbook that weighs under three pounds and can provide an impressive 9.5 hours of battery life.
Pricing starts at $329.99
We were really impressed when we saw this monitor in person. The Elite is super-thin, and connects to your HP notebook via a docking station.
There's no price or release date yet, so keep an eye out.
