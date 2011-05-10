HP Is Showing Off A Bunch Of New MacBook Clones Today -- Check Them Out

Steve Kovach
HP elitebook tablet with stylus

Photo: HP

HP unveiled its huge new line of notebooks this morning, with some big aesthetic updates to some of its flagship models.We got a sneak peek at the new notebooks a few weeks ago, and were pretty impressed with what we saw. It’s obvious HP is taking its design cues from Apple’s MacBook line, but it still works.

HP ditched the awkward control bar at the top of the keyboard on its EliteBook and ProBook models in favour of a simple three-button system for controlling things like Wi-Fi and email.

In addition to the new notebooks, HP will also start offering 3G pay-as-you-go data plans for its notebooks with built-in 3G modems. (U.S. only.)

Click below for photos and details on each new notebook.

HP's top-of-the-line notebook is the new EliteBook

Look familiar? It should. HP took a lot of design cues from Apple's MacBooks for the refreshed EliteBooks. It has a 12.5-inch HD display and weighs 2.86 pounds. Models start at $1,799.

The ProBook is super-thin

The ProBook has a similar brushed aluminium body with black keys. It's less than an inch thick and has a 13.3-inch HD screen. Pricing starts at $799.

The EliteBook 2760p is a tablet-notebook hybrid

This version of the EliteBook sports a swivel screen that can sit flush with the keyboard, turning the machine into a Windows 7-powered tablet. It also comes included with a stylus for touch input on the 12.1-inch screen.

Pricing starts at $1,499

Here's what the EliteBook looks like in tablet form

We got to test the EliteBook, and found that it was a bit awkward to use the stylus to navigate through Windows 7. This isn't designed to replace your iPad or Xoom.

The Pavilion dv4 has a built-in cooling system

The new Pavilion is designed with the average notebook user in mind. It uses HP's 'CoolSense' technology to keep your device from overheating. (And burning your legs.)

The Envy 14 packs a lot of power

Like the Pavilion dv4, the Envy 14 will keep cool using HP's CoolSense. It also makes use of USB 3.0 for super-fast file transfers between your accessories. The large, 14.5-inch screen will make a great system for watching video too.

Pricing starts at $999.99

The Mini 210 will come in a ton of flashy colours

The HP Mini is a netbook that weighs under three pounds and can provide an impressive 9.5 hours of battery life.

Pricing starts at $329.99

The Elite L2201x is an amazing display for your notebook

We were really impressed when we saw this monitor in person. The Elite is super-thin, and connects to your HP notebook via a docking station.

There's no price or release date yet, so keep an eye out.

Now check out what HP is working on for tablets...

Click here for 21 big, beautiful screenshots of HP's WebOS For The TouchPad >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.