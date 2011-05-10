HP Is Showing Off A Bunch Of New MacBook Clones Today -- Check Them Out

Photo: HP

HP unveiled its huge new line of notebooks this morning, with some big aesthetic updates to some of its flagship models.We got a sneak peek at the new notebooks a few weeks ago, and were pretty impressed with what we saw. It’s obvious HP is taking its design cues from Apple’s MacBook line, but it still works.



HP ditched the awkward control bar at the top of the keyboard on its EliteBook and ProBook models in favour of a simple three-button system for controlling things like Wi-Fi and email.

In addition to the new notebooks, HP will also start offering 3G pay-as-you-go data plans for its notebooks with built-in 3G modems. (U.S. only.)

Click below for photos and details on each new notebook.

