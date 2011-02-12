HP and Google Reach Out To Fleeing Nokia Engineers

Photo: Finviz.com

Engineers who worked on Nokia smartphone platforms Symbian and MeeGo are probably thinking about their next job moves since Nokia announced its move to Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 this morning.Google and HP were both quick to make offers. This morning, Google’s Aidan BIggins posted to Twitter asking if any Nokia engineers needed a job and included the link to Google’s job board.



Then, former Nokia engineer Ari Jaaski, who joined HP’s WebOS team in October, posted the following to his blog under the title “You CAN Make A Difference”:

On another note, I worry about my old friends a lot. I’m sad to see they no longer trust they can make a difference. They’ve given up and given away their passion. Sorry, that ain’t gonna work. You must believe in yourself and what you are up to, and you must believe you can change the world. That’s the only way I know. All the best, though.

So we’ve got many openings at HP in the webOS team. We need good C / C++ developers. We need good javascript guys. We need good HI people, testers, and architects. Now it’s the time to join. Where else are you going to have fun?

Ouch.

Of course, if they want to be on the winning team, they could always join Microsoft — the company currently has more than 50 openings on the Windows Phone team.

