SWEET DEAL! HP Will Knock $50 Off The TouchPad If You Already Have A Pre Or Pixi

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

If you’re a current WebOS user considering buying the new HP TouchPad coming out this Friday, the notion just got a little bit sweeter.HP just announced that current owners of a Palm Pre, Pre Plus, Pixi, or Pixi Plus will be able to mail in a $50.00 rebate after purchasing the 32GB TouchPad (which is $599.99, the most expensive TouchPad you can buy).



It’s a nice deal, but we doubt anyone considering the most expensive model of the TouchPad will make a move solely based on the rebate. If anything, it’ll generate some interest around the TouchPad among current WebOS users.

(HP blog via ZDnet)

