HP Is Selling A Faster Model Of The TouchPad In France

Photo: HP France

HP’s French site is selling a 64 GB Wi-Fi version of the HP TouchPad with a faster processor than the one available in the U.S. right now.The French model has the same 1.5 GHz dual-core processor that will be in the 4G version of the TouchPad that will launch on AT&T soon.



HP has yet to make an official announcement about a U.S. version of the Wi-Fi TouchPad with the faster processor, but tells PreCentral it “will announce regions and pricing closer to availability.”

The TouchPad has been available for less than two months and has already seen a $100 price cut, likely due to horrible sales.

Adding to the confusion is this new, faster model, that will outshine the devices purchased first by early adopters.

HP threw those early adopters a bone earlier this month by offering them $50 worth of free apps from the WebOS store.

