HOWZAT: Australia Claims A Whitewash Victory Over England In The Ashes Series

Australia has delivered the final blow to England with two days to go of the 2013/14 Ashes Series, bowling the visitors out for 166 at the SCG today.

Getty/ Cameron Spencer

Australia’s 281 run win marks only the third whitewash victory in history.

Not long before England’s fate was sealed, Michael Carberry’s broken bat, snapped in half from a fast ball by Ryan Harris, was seen as a sign by some of England’s tour performance.

Harris took the last wicket of Boyd Rankin to complete a five-wicket haul.

Mitchell Johnson was named man-of-the-series after taking 37 wickets at 13.9, while Harris was named man-of-the-match, reports The AAP.

It’s a dream victory for the Aussies after England won 3-0 to secure the urn for a third consecutive series in the UK last year.

The Sydney Morning Herald has more.

Now Read: England Is ‘Broken’ In The Final Test Of The Ashes Series

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.