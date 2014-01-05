HOWZAT: Australia Claims A Whitewash Victory Over England In The Ashes Series

Australia has delivered the final blow to England with two days to go of the 2013/14 Ashes Series, bowling the visitors out for 166 at the SCG today.
Australia’s 281 run win marks only the third whitewash victory in history.
Not long before England’s fate was sealed, Michael Carberry’s broken bat, snapped in half from a fast ball by Ryan Harris, was seen as a sign by some of England’s tour performance.
Harris took the last wicket of Boyd Rankin to complete a five-wicket haul.
Mitchell Johnson was named man-of-the-series after taking 37 wickets at 13.9, while Harris was named man-of-the-match, reports The AAP.
It’s a dream victory for the Aussies after England won 3-0 to secure the urn for a third consecutive series in the UK last year.
