How's Your Treasury Short Looking Now?

Joe Weisenthal

It’s really incredible how many major names over the last few years have recommended shorting long-dated US Treasury bonds.

Even today, Nouriel Roubini is warning of bond vigilantes coming to the US., threatening our ability to borrow money at cheap rates.

And yes, we can certainly see the logic. But we’ve also seen Japan, and in the meantime, Treasuries continue to do awesome, as yields collapse.

chart

Photo: Stockcharts.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

bonds moneygame-us