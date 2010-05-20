How's Your Treasury Short Looking Now?

It’s really incredible how many major names over the last few years have recommended shorting long-dated US Treasury bonds.



Even today, Nouriel Roubini is warning of bond vigilantes coming to the US., threatening our ability to borrow money at cheap rates.

And yes, we can certainly see the logic. But we’ve also seen Japan, and in the meantime, Treasuries continue to do awesome, as yields collapse.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

