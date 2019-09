Our friend the bugle-meister — a reader who confidently asserted earlier this month that an emerging “bugle” pattern foretold a fall in the market — sends in his latest update. Turns out, we didn’t make a top. The market kept drifting higher. Is the perfect track record of this formation now in doubt?



