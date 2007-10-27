How's Portfolio Doing? Who Knows?

The NY Post’s Keith Kelly says that Portfolio’s ad pages are in good shape (Ignore all that scandalous stuff about how many staffers are coming, going or disgruntled — ad dollars are the only metric that really matters when judging the magazine’s status). But since Keith is only reporting the number of pages that Portfolio is running, and not how much the pages are selling for–and how many of them are being cross-sold, at a discount, with Conde Nast’s other properties–it’s still nearly impossible to assess the magazine’s health from the outside.

Meanwhile Gawker notes that Portfolio.com has a very large staff but not so much traffic. This seems familiar. NY Post, Gawker

