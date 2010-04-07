The 15 Startups I Would Invest In If I Had The Cash

I’ve been interested in technology for as long as I remember. But when I decided I wanted to be in the technology business, and not just a consumer and watcher of technology, I decided to build a “fake VC portfolio.”
Whenever I try out, or hear about a new company, I don’t just ask myself whether I like it, but whether, if I were in a position to, I would write a check of my own money and invest in that company in the early stages.
It’s one thing to think a given product or service is really good, or even that it will be popular. It’s quite another to think that it will one day be a huge business. And it’s even quite another to stake your own money on that goal. I think it’s useful because it forces on you a mental discipline, and to think of each new web product as a business.
There are a few pitfalls with that approach:
- Since it’s a fake portfolio, you could just list every cool service you encounter on your list (Chatroulette!). But you can’t do that, because the exercise becomes meaningless. You have to really fall in love with the idea, the product or the founder. You have to really believe that you would stake a not-insignificant portion of your net worth on the belief that the company will be a billion-dollar company.
- Obviously, there’s a lot of information that actual investors are privy to that you’re not: due diligence, fundraising terms, valuation (although for most of these companies, if I were in a position to I would basically just have sent them a blank check and begged them to take my money at any valuation), that bears on whether you would actually make the investment.
- Conversely, even if I were in a position to invest significant money in companies, there’s no telling if that’s what my portfolio would look like, because the odds are good that most of these guys would turn me down. I’m just a guy after all.
During the long Easter weekend, I went over my list, which includes not just the companies in my virtual portfolio, but also the companies I’m watching and the companies I missed (and there are some big misses). Looking at it has taught me a lot, so I thought I’d share the results with you.
Why I 'Invested': Tumblr, I think, is the company that got me started on the whole 'fake VC portfolio' exercise. From the moment I began using it I just fell in love with the product. I've written that Tumblr is the future of blogging. I've been trying my hand at blogging since about 2000 and could never make it stick. By making blogging so dead simple, Tumblr promises to open it up. Furthermore, it was obvious from the UI that the Tumblr guys are not just good at making pretty things, but about the thinking that goes behind great design. How will people use this? What will people want to post? Tumblr answers these questions brilliantly, and people who show this kind of thought and execution are people who you can trust with your money.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: It's doing pretty well. Tumblr is kicking its competitors' butts, its growth is pointed straight up and to the right, and it has introduced some pretty smart monetization features. I met founder David Karp briefly when I was in New York in 2009 and he seems like a great guy.
Why I 'Invested': Like any good investment, it's a mix of people and opportunity.
People: Path 101 was started by Charlie O'Donnell, who before that was an analyst at Union Square Ventures. Another great guy whom I've gotten to know through his blog and Twitter feed.
Opportunity: let's face it, LinkedIn is just not very useful. Maybe even not useful at all, except as a page to put up a resume with a high PageRank. Outside of salespeople and recruiters, very few of us use LinkedIn except to send and accept friend requests. You can't even poke people. But since LinkedIn is backed and run by very impressive people, and has its market locked up, very few people want to start and invest in companies that would disrupt its 'monopoly,' even though it's shown how profitable it could be. But to me, this presents a huge opportunity for someone to just. do. it. better.
To me Path 101 represented such an opportunity because of the features that set it apart. The idea of crawling the publicly available resumes on the internet to map out people's career paths and build an Amazon recommendations-like service saying, basically 'You want to do Y; people who do Y did X to get there' was a smart one in my view, and could create a useful competitive advantage, i.e. a 'moat.' (On the Internet, your moat isn't your business model, it's your data.). The site allowed you to answer questionnaires and would spit out psychological analysis telling you stuff about yourself, adding another playful/addictive component.
Furthermore, pitching itself as a career advisory service and not a professional social network gave it an 'angle,' a way to separate itself from LinkedIn and create its niche before tackling it.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: As you can tell from my use of the past tense, Path 101 is no more. It's still supposedly active, but nobody is working on it full time. Charlie is now an Entrepreneur in Residence at First Round Capital, clearly enjoying his job.
Charlie blamed the tough funding environment, in the aftermath of the financial crisis, for Path 101's failure. I think we both know that if Path 101 had been more successful in terms of usage, he could've found the money. As a user, the problem I saw was that the product didn't evolve. The site started out with very rough edges and few features, which is fine for a just-launched website. But I didn't see much in the way of evolution. Charlie once described Path 101 as 'Mint.com for your career', but it's obvious from every page of Mint.com that every pixel, every page is honed and carefully designed with thought of the user. That was never obvious on Path 101.
Why I 'Invested': Talk about a no-brainer.
It's funny to see how the private sale model is one of the hottest things right now for startups in the US, as this model was invented in France over 10 years ago by Vente Privée, the European leader in private fashion sales, which was started in 1999. So when it came to the US, it was not hard to see that it would be successful.
It's not about the 'idea', however, it's about the execution (always). Private sale sites are very hard to pull off. Technically they're hard to scale, because if you're running time-limited private sales it means most of your users want to check out and pay at the same time, and since it's inherently a low margin business it means you must have a very efficient supply chain.
Even more importantly, you need to have a great relationship with fashion brands, since they justifiably look askance at these private sale sites. On the one hand, they help them get rid of excess inventory. On the other hand they see them as devaluing the brand.
But this is one of those cases where the right opportunity met the right team. Gilt was founded by Kevin Ryan of DoubleClick fame, and this is enough to warrant a check. And he built a fantastic team with all the right assets around CEO Susan Lyne, who has all the requisite experience.
Again: no-brainer. (This is one of those cases where it's good to have a fake VC portfolio, because it's doubtful they would've taken my money in the real world.)
How The 'Investment' Has Done: They're doing great. Clones and competitors have cropped up, but they're still leading the pack by far, and look headed for a big IPO.
Why I 'Invested': Again: great opportunity, great team.
The opportunity: financial information is a huge market. And when the biggest incumbent deliberately keeps its product broken to lock its customers in, you know it's ripe for disruption. As we know, the future of information is real time and social, and financial information is no different. By first piggy-backing on Twitter and now building its own platform, StockTwits has created a dead simple, useful platform for real time, social market information. Of course, StockTwits can't compete head on with Bloomberg (yet!): it's mostly just a fun and useful toy for day traders. But from the telephone (described by the President of Western Union as a 'toy') on down to perhaps the iPad, the great disrupting innovations started out as toys.
I'm generally sceptical about the future of Twitter applications as standalone businesses, but StockTwits was smart enough to use Twitter as a launching pad and then build its own service, still connected to Twitter.
The team: Howard Lindzon is without a doubt a smart and successful entrepreneur. He's funny and open about his shortcomings, which by itself is a great badge of courage. He definitely understands finance and social media, and the intersection of the two. I met and hung out with the StockTwits team when I was in New York and they're a bunch of awesome guys.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: When StockTwits got started, it was just an aggregator for tweets with tickers and the dollar sign. Now they have expanded their portfolio with their own Twitter-like network, a desktop application, premium blogs and the like. They've also raised funding. Things seem to be going smoothly.
Why I 'Invested': I'll keep this one short, as self-congratulation gets boring. Opportunity, team. Opportunity: build the Wall Street Journal for the 21st century. Team: some of the best writers, bloggers and investigative reporters on these interwebs.
One note, though. I love what I call 'blue collar businesses,' or 'populist businesses.' It's a hard to pin down notion, but by that I mean businesses that lower the bar, in a good way. Lower the barriers to entry to a market. Lower prices in a market. Businesses that give 'power to the people.' The ultimate blue-collar business, of course, is Wal-Mart. By removing all the fuss from retailing and building an incredibly efficient supply chain, they have lowered prices dramatically, and thereby created untold amounts of value, not just for their shareholders, but also for their consumers, who get richer each time Wal-Mart lowers the floor on the price of something. StockTwits is like a blue collar Bloomberg. Gilt Groupe doesn't look blue collar, but it is blue collar: it gives you wildly expensive fashion at cut prices. And so on.
What does that have to do with Business Insider? It certainly doesn't cater to a blue collar crowd. But it's populist, in that it isn't afraid to mix reporting, opinion and analysis. Curation and original content. Business Insider is loud and opinionated, and isn't afraid to be so, and that's why I love it. As long as the analysis behind it is freakishly smart, and (save perhaps for yours truly) it is, that's what makes it fun. They're not afraid to do that. That's why I love 'em, and that's why I want 'em to succeed.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: Pretty good, I would say. I have no inside info on revenues or what have you, but in what is perhaps the most competitive sector in the world (writing about things on the internet!) Business Insider has built a truly great brand and asset.
Why I 'Invested': Breakthrough 'connects mental health professionals with clients through secure video, phone, email, and chat.' It's one of the two companies I 'invested in' (fell in love with) after 'attending' (watching video of) the TechCrunch50 conference. These companies weren't the ones that the attendees liked the best, and that's why I liked them. Chris Dixon talks about the difference between 'techies' and 'normals'. Huge online businesses get built without a mention on TechCrunch by catering to normals. It's part of the 'blue collar' theme I guess.
Breakthrough is one of those businesses. It connects mental health professionals with clients using the internet. This is a big trend: depression and other mental health issues are on the rise. It serves a clear need: many people are afraid or otherwise reluctant to visit mental health specialists in person. Some people are helped by just talking without the potential embarrassment of being face to face.
TechCrunch50 panelists seemed sceptical that there was a big market for it, which is what convinced me that there is. Founder and CEO Mark Goldenson answered all questions with poise and mastery, showing inside-out knowledge of the market and issues. Plus he's a serial entrepreneur and a PayPal alum, which is practically a badge of guaranteed success.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: Outside of mentions related to TechCrunch50, TechCrunch hasn't covered Breakthrough. The site has low traffic according to Compete.com but this doesn't mean much given that it's a software based product. The relatively common name makes it hard to look for news. So who knows? Has anyone got info?
Why I 'Invested': Another underappreciated TechCrunch50 company. LearnVest helps women be more financially literate. It uses gameplay mechanics to help women understand more about their finances.
Personal finance is a huge market. The founder is impressive. The TechCrunch50 panelists (all of them men, if memory serves) were unimpressed. Case closed.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: LearnVest was started in the depth of the econocalypse and has recently closed a big Series A round from Accel.
Why I 'Invested': Yet another case of huge opportunity + great founder = no brainer.
Hello Health is an online platform that connects doctors with patients under the direct pay model. You make an appointment with your doctor, he does stuff, you pay him. Thanks to the online platform, you can do a lot of stuff online, which cuts down costs for the patient, makes things more efficient for the doctor, and helps do more preventive medicine, which as we know is as important as it is overlooked.
The opportunity: healthcare is a huge, technologically backward market with lumbering players. Ripe for disruption. As a French guy who enjoys world class healthcare for, you know, living here, I was shocked to discover that this model, which is pretty much standard here, is so rare in the US because of the insurance middleman. Plenty of 'creative class' types in the large US cities have the money to pay for medical expenses out of pocket, but don't have insurance either because they don't have steady employment, don't want to pay, or both.
The founder: Jay Parkinson, a doctor with a Master's in Public Health, became blog-famous as the 'hipster doctor' for stumbling upon this online-enabled, direct-pay model for his own practice in Brooklyn. He seems like an all-around awesome guy, very smart and very dedicated to improving US healthcare from the ground up.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: Parkinson is no longer involved with Hello Health and, in hipster fashion, has now launched a design firm. What's going on here? Do you know?
Why I 'Invested': These days, I sound like such an idiot for telling people that mobile will be huge. By now, it's become obvious. It hasn't always been that way.
I've been waiting since around 2005 for a company to become a 'mobile Facebook.' It was obvious to me that, done right, a mobile social network would be a killer app and an impossibly huge business. The big first mover was Loopt, which seemed very interesting, but never really took off. So I stayed put, waiting.
Then came Foursquare. Seeing the adoption curve and reading the descriptions from across the Atlantic, I immediately thought it would be absolutely huge. I started telling all my friends about it before it even made it to Paris, so that when it did come to Paris, the leaderboard was basically me and my friends. The check-in, the games, the design, the founder with a great track record (not just selling his previous startup, but watching it die in Google's maw, which means I'm pretty sure he'll take this one all the way), the boundless opportunity.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: Where to start? Growing even faster than Twitter? Check. Already a viable (and certainly magic) business model on the horizon? Check. Mind-boggling (actually, in my view, still pretty low) valuation? Check.
Why I 'Invested': As the iPhone broke the carriers' death grip on mobile content, it was obvious that an independent ad network focused on the new mobile experience would be a tremendous business. Founder Omar Hamoui previously had experience in the mobile space. What's more, ad networks are one of the few businesses where there truly is a first-mover advantage, since they're such scale and network effect businesses, and AdMob was the first mover.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: AdMob sold to Google for $750 million. Were I an actual investor in AdMob I'm pretty sure I would have returned my fund. But I actually consider this to be a disappointment given the scale of the opportunity. AdMob was profitable and had plenty of cash in the bank when it sold out. Too bad.
Why I 'Invested': Leetchi isn't available in the US yet, but we covered them at LeWeb last year. It's a group gifting app, for when you get together with friends to buy a gift for a birthday, or plan a trip, or whatever. It makes group gifting easier. Leetchi either lets you buy the gift through e-commerce partners or withdraw the pot for a fee.
This one is a case of investing in the founder. Founder and CEO Celine Lazorthes attended the same business school as me as I was working in its incubator, and I watched her from afar as she put together a team, worked out the kinks of her model, raised money, polished the product, etc. She's awesome, and is the kind of entrepreneur who makes you want to bet on her success, which is the kind of quality that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.
The opportunity is also very interesting, because it heralds a trend which I think will be important, towards 'social' payments. As straightforwardly paying for stuff online becomes easier and easier, I think we will see more companies put together new and interesting ways to pay for things, with your friends, in different ways. Blippy and a bunch of other companies are heralds of this trend, which I think will quietly (or perhaps not so quietly) get bigger over the next few years.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: Leetchi is reportedly doing good, and has raised a Series A round from two of the best French VC firms, Kima Ventures and 360 Capital Partners. (Disclosure: I helped launch Kima Ventures.)
Why I 'Invested': We gave exclusive coverage of Mimesis' coming out of stealth here. The rationale for investing pretty much hasn't changed.
Founder advantage: check. The founder Nicolas Gaume IPO'd his previous company. Plus he's an all around terrific guy, and I'm not just saying that because he gave me an exclusive.
Technology advantage: check. Gorgeous 3D games inside your browser, with no plugin, no lag.
Huge opportunity: check. Casual social games both inside and outside social networks.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: I'm not sure how much I can share with you guys, but so far they're doing very well.
Why I 'Invested': This is probably the first time you've heard of SubMate but I'm pretty confident this won't be the last.
Mobile and social networking are going to be huge, it's been said. SubMate is sort of the tails to Foursquare's heads. While Foursquare tells you what's going on around new places you explore, SubMate tells you what's going on around the places you go to every day. It's 'social commuting.' You save your daily commute on the site or the app, and it tells you about the people and the things to check out in those areas.
I met the founder, Laurent Kretz, through Twitter. We hang out semi-regularly by now and he's an all-around awesome guy who's built a great team and has a great product vision.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: SubMate is in private beta right now, but will probably go live soon. They've pitched at Plugg, a big internet conference in Europe. Things are going well.
Why I 'Invested': It's very strange that most of the startups I've 'invested' in are on the web, because for several years I've been obsessed with mobile. I think mobile is going to be bigger than the internet. I think the huge market is very small compared to what it will be. If I was an actual investor I would be focusing 90% of my attention and resources on mobile.
This, by way of introduction to say that SimpleGeo, or something like it, is going to be a phenomenally huge business. SimpleGeo is like 'Amazon Web Services for geolocation apps' or like 'iTunes for geo data.' They provide services and APIs that make geo enabled applications easier to make. They provide a marketplace where startups and developers can buy and sell geolocation data.
The founders all have the right background -- startups, engineering, design -- and some pretty shrewd investors. They should be winners.
How The 'Investment' Has Done: They've come out of private beta and have everyone talking about them.
'On the radar' means startups that I haven't yet decided to 'invest' in but am looking at closely.
Why I Would 'Invest': Keeping in the mobile theme, mobile payments will absolutely be huge in the future. There will be a PayPal for mobile.
The main hurdle for this kind of thing is carriers. Most mobile payments startups have tried to get agreements with carriers, but this is slow and cumbersome, and since carriers demand huge fees, this probably makes it economically non-viable. The first startup to figure out how to get around the carriers and their extortionary fees, and drive up user adoption, will strike gold.
Venmo tries to do that through social features, by having a 'trusted friend' feature which allows someone you trust to withdraw money from your account at will (if you owe someone for a beer or some such). This is very smart, because since payments are a network effects business, having 'social virality' is probably the best way to overcome the aforementioned hurdles. Venmo accounts are linked directly to your credit card, not your phone bill, so they don't need carriers.
Why I Haven't 'Invested' Yet: The service is still in private beta in the US, so I haven't tried it out. I'm optimistic, but I can't say for sure if the execution is good.
'On the radar' means startups that I haven't yet decided to 'invest' in but am looking at closely.
Why I Would 'Invest': Group-buying sites, Groupon at the lead, are an incredibly hot rage, and for good reason. Unlike most copycats however, Yipit has decided on a very smart idea: they're aggregating offers from all the Groupon-like sites instead of building their own. This can be a potentially very profitable way to piggyback on this huge trend.
Why I Haven't 'Invested' Yet: It's the Friendfeed dilemma. Whenever there is a 'hot' type of service (social networking, mobile social networking, etc.), someone tries to be the 'meta' of that type of service: aggregate all the others. This is very smart in theory, but in practice it never seems to work out. Is Yipit on to something or will it go down the Friendfeed route? I'm not sure yet.
'On the radar' means startups that I haven't yet decided to 'invest' in but am looking at closely.
Why I Would 'Invest': Leave aside for a second the fact that Jumo's founder is Chris Hughes, a cofounder of Facebook and the man behind Barack Obama's astonishing online success, which would be reason enough to invest. I met him briefly at Startup 2009 and he seemed as sharp and kind as you would think.
Jumo wants to be an online social platform that helps connect do-gooder organisations and people who want to help. There is so much to love here. First of all, I believe that the intersection of technology and international development is a tremendous area to invest in, and not just because it makes the world a better place. Emerging countries are high growth environments. And businesses that make other people richer while enriching themselves are the best kinds of businesses.
Second of all, what is sometimes derisively (but not unjustifiably) called 'slacktivism' is a big trend. You can mock the idea of people thinking they've done some big selfless action by buying seeds for Haiti on FarmVille, but I think lowering the bar for helping 'regular' people engage with do-gooding activities is a great thing overall, and will become a bigger trend.
Why I Haven't 'Invested' Yet: The site is still closed, and the description of the service is still vague. I need to know more.
'MISSED!' is all the companies I wouldn't have 'invested' in, that I should have.
Why I Should Have 'Invested': This one I feel terrible about. I'm a Twitter addict writ large. While I was writing this (by now endless) post, Chris Dixon unfollowed me for tweeting so much. Most of the interesting people I've met in the past year, I met through Twitter. Oh, and obviously, Twitter is huge. (And I have no doubt it will be a big profitable business.)
Why I Didn't 'Invest': I just didn't see the value in it until it was much too late. I signed up quite early on, but barely used it. The reason I used it was for SMS updates: around the time Twitter was getting started, I spent a bit of time travelling, and especially to developing countries, which would worry my parents. Since internet access could be hard to come by and phoning home was expensive, I would give my parents the URL to my Twitter page and then text updates, basically to notify them that I hadn't been captured by the natives. But when I got home I just stopped using it altogether.
By the time I realised the value in it and became a heavy user, so had everybody else, so the arbitrage value was gone. Technically I could still count it as part of my fake portfolio, since I woul've invested at their latest $1 billion valuation, but the point of this exercise of mine is to check if I can spot trends early, so I need to count this one as a failure.
'MISSED!' is all the companies I wouldn't have 'invested' in, that I should have.
Why I Should Have 'Invested': Social casual games, and apps built on top of the social graph more generally, are absolutely huge.
Why I Didn't 'Invest': My main problem with these companies is that they relied on one or two platforms, which is always a huge strategic risk. I thought Facebook would change the rules of the game over and over again (I was right). I thought this would make apps on top of Facebook not viable (I was mostly wrong). I thought Facebook would get greedy and compete with developers on its platform once they became successful (I was mostly wrong). I thought virtual goods would be huge (right), but I thought Facebook would would preempt everyone else and own it (wrong).
'MISSED!' is all the companies I wouldn't have 'invested' in, that I should have.
Why I Should Have 'Invested': Social-enabled group buying is a tremendous market, and Groupon will be the winner. Groupon will be the winner not just because they were first to market, but because the design of their site, and their calculated wackiness/humour shows they know how to get inside the minds of users and build a great brand, which will be their moat as competitors keep nipping at their heels.
Why I Didn't 'Invest': This is just a case of being blindsided and late to the party. By the time everyone was talking about Groupon, it was already too big to do anything about it.
Ok, so the point of the exercise wasn't just to list what startups I like, but to draw some lessons about what startups succeed and what startups don't. Here are some lessons I can draw from this list:
- New York is HHHUGE! Only one startup on my list (Breakthrough) is in Silicon Valley; two others (Hunch and SimpleGeo) have offices there but are based elsewhere. Meanwhile the majority of the startups in my fake portfolio are in New York (Paris is #2). To be fair, two of the startups I should have invested in (Twitter, Zynga) are in Silicon Valley. I love New York and am bullish on New York, but it's still a huge shock to find out so many of the startups I love the most are in New York. And some are just startups I think will be huge but several (Gilt, Foursquare) are unquestionably huge in their own right. This list reflects my own biases but it also reflects a reality.
- Design Matters. The right thinking about design matters even more. A common theme among these startups is that they have what I would call a 'design edge.' Technology investors look for a 'technology edge.' I submit that now and increasingly, design edge will matter as much, if not more. The one failed startup in my portfolio, Path 101, was done in by (in my view), lacking product design. Design doesn't mean being pretty. 'Design is how it works, not how it looks' Steve Jobs reportedly said. Hunch isn't particularly aesthetically pleasing, but it is very well designed. The best designed site on the internet is probably Amazon.com, but it's certainly not the prettiest. Good design means that a startup has 1) thought really hard and insightfully about how people would use the product and what for and 2) executed well on those insights. Design is what gives companies like Tumblr, Hunch, Foursquare and others their edge. And for potential investors, good design is valuable not just in itself, but as an indicator that the company has the right insights and capacity to execute on them.
- Normals matter more than techies. The most successful companies in my 'portfolio' are companies that appeal directly to 'normals' and not techies. The notable exception is Foursquare, which got its start at geek-mecca SXSWi, but Foursquare has an obvious value proposition for normals (play a little game, know what your friends are up to, get free beer at your favourite bar). Focusing too much on normals has led me to miss a company like Twitter, but I think overall normal-focused companies will outperform techie-focused companies.
- There isn't enough innovation in mobile (or alternatively, I need to pay more attention). I can't think of anyone who is more bullish on mobile than me. Yet I've 'invested' in relatively few mobile startups. Some of this is error on my part (for example, mobile gaming is much bigger than I would've thought, and that was just stupidity on my part), but some of this reflects, I believe, a lack of imagination on the part of mobile entrepreneurs. Just as the earliest web companies merely tried to reproduce online what was going on offline, a lot of mobile startups try to do on mobile what happens on the web. More needs to happen.
