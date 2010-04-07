The 15 Startups I Would Invest In If I Had The Cash

Why I 'Invested': Like any good investment, it's a mix of people and opportunity.

People: Path 101 was started by Charlie O'Donnell, who before that was an analyst at Union Square Ventures. Another great guy whom I've gotten to know through his blog and Twitter feed.

Opportunity: let's face it, LinkedIn is just not very useful. Maybe even not useful at all, except as a page to put up a resume with a high PageRank. Outside of salespeople and recruiters, very few of us use LinkedIn except to send and accept friend requests. You can't even poke people. But since LinkedIn is backed and run by very impressive people, and has its market locked up, very few people want to start and invest in companies that would disrupt its 'monopoly,' even though it's shown how profitable it could be. But to me, this presents a huge opportunity for someone to just. do. it. better.

To me Path 101 represented such an opportunity because of the features that set it apart. The idea of crawling the publicly available resumes on the internet to map out people's career paths and build an Amazon recommendations-like service saying, basically 'You want to do Y; people who do Y did X to get there' was a smart one in my view, and could create a useful competitive advantage, i.e. a 'moat.' (On the Internet, your moat isn't your business model, it's your data.). The site allowed you to answer questionnaires and would spit out psychological analysis telling you stuff about yourself, adding another playful/addictive component.

Furthermore, pitching itself as a career advisory service and not a professional social network gave it an 'angle,' a way to separate itself from LinkedIn and create its niche before tackling it.

How The 'Investment' Has Done: As you can tell from my use of the past tense, Path 101 is no more. It's still supposedly active, but nobody is working on it full time. Charlie is now an Entrepreneur in Residence at First Round Capital, clearly enjoying his job.

Charlie blamed the tough funding environment, in the aftermath of the financial crisis, for Path 101's failure. I think we both know that if Path 101 had been more successful in terms of usage, he could've found the money. As a user, the problem I saw was that the product didn't evolve. The site started out with very rough edges and few features, which is fine for a just-launched website. But I didn't see much in the way of evolution. Charlie once described Path 101 as 'Mint.com for your career', but it's obvious from every page of Mint.com that every pixel, every page is honed and carefully designed with thought of the user. That was never obvious on Path 101.