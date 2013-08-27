Bloomberg Deputy Goes Scorched Earth On Bill De Blasio

AP Michael Bloomberg and Howard Wolfson

Deputy Mayor Howard Wolfson attempted to smack down the mayoral candidacy of Democrat Bill de Blasio on Monday night, saying in an interview that he would “undo” much of the progress from the Bloomberg administration.

“You know, I think we’ve had the best 12 years of the city’s history in the last 12 years, and Bill de Blasio wants to undo that,” Wolfson said in an interview on NY1.

“He wants to take the city back to a different style of governing — where we had higher taxes, where we had more regulation on business, where we had more permissive policing.”

He continued (via Politicker): “I think it would be a mistake. … I don’t think we want to undo 12 of the best years in the city’s history.”

Wolfson’s comments were perhaps the most blistering from the Bloomberg administration on de Blasio.

Bloomberg hasn’t yet given his endorsement in the race. He is said to be dissatisfied with the choices, though he reportedly favours City Council Speaker Christine Quinn. The New York Post reported last week that he would be “inclined” to endorse likely Republican candidate Joe Lhota in the general election if de Blasio won the Democratic primary.

Wolfson has made his distaste with a potential de Blasio tenure as mayor clear on Twitter over the past month. Here’s a sample:

Give de Blasio credit. His agenda is clear: higher taxes, bigger govt, more biz mandates. A u-turn back to the 70s. http://t.co/Ws1eL3ChFW

— howard wolfson (@howiewolf) August 5, 2013

In which BdB declares Mission Accomplished in the war on crime and whistles past the Detroit graveyard. http://t.co/PCkTbMArHc

— howard wolfson (@howiewolf) August 15, 2013

