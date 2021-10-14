Howie Mandel updates fans after being rushed to the hospital for collapsing at Starbucks

Howie Mandel said he is ‘doing better’ after fainting at a Starbucks on Wednesday. Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Mandel tweeted that he is “doing better” after fainting on Wednesday.

He had collapsed from dehydration and low blood sugar, the comedian explained on Twitter.

Mandel has previously opened up about his health, like his “painful struggle” with anxiety and OCD.

Howie Mandel said he fainted from dehydration and “low blood sugar,” but is doing better now.

On Wednesday afternoon, TMZ reported that Mandel had collapsed at a Starbucks in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles while at the coffee shop with his wife and some friends.

According to unnamed sources (who told the publication they were at the Starbucks when Mandel fainted), the comedian fell over and lay down on a bench until the paramedics arrived. By the time the medics got there, Mandel had regained consciousness and was able to sit up again.

The outlet also obtained a photo of Mandel sitting down on a bench, surrounded by members from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Later that day, Mandel updated his fans and followers on his condition, writing on Twitter that he was “home and doing better.” He also thanked fans for their messages and support during the health scare.

“I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar,” Mandel wrote on Wednesday. “I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge is no stranger to being candid about his health.

Mandel previously opened up about his “painful” struggles with OCD and anxiety in an interview with People in June.

“I’m living in a nightmare,” he said. “I try to anchor myself. I have a beautiful family and I love what I do. But at the same time, I can fall into a dark depression I can’t get out of.”