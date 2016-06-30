Radio host introducing Donald Trump imitates Elizabeth Warren with mock Indian tribal noise

A radio host warming the crowd up for a Wednesday Donald Trump campaign rally in Maine mimicked Sen. Elizabeth Warren by performing a mock Native American tribal chant.

Standing onstage, the host, Howie Carr, used his hands and mouth to make the noise ahead of the Manhattan billionaire’s Maine rally.

Trump has repeatedly slammed Warren for claiming she has Native American heritage. He often refers to the Massachusetts senator as “Pocahontas.”

Warren has not been shy about firing back at Trump. Most recently, she said he looked “goofy” wearing his trademark “Make America Great Again” hat at his rallies.

