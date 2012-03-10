Howdy Y'all! Mitt Romney Eats Grits and Speaks Southern

Romney’s eating grits like a real southerner. Tomorrow he’s gonna get some spurs, put on his loafers and challenge Gingrich to a draw.



Well, we don’t know about that last part, but Romney was seen trying to relate to southerners by eating grits.

During an event at a farmer’s market in Mississippi today, Romney greeted the crowd with a hearty “Morning y’all,” USA Today reports. He told them he had “a biscuit and some cheesy grits” for breakfast.

The self-proclaimed “unofficial Southerner” said he is “learning to say y’all” and “like grits and things.” He added, “Strange things are happening to me.”

Romney made stops through Mississippi and Alabama today hoping to gain some ground before the states’ primaries next Tuesday. The governor told a radio station this morning that the South is uncharted territory for him. “I realise it’s a bit of an away game.”

Rasmussen just released a poll that has Santorum and Gingrich tied at 27 per cent and Romney ahead with 35 per cent in Mississippi. Another Rasmussen poll shows a dead heat among Romney, Santorum, and Gingrich (polling at 28, 29, and 30 per cent respectively) in Alabama.





