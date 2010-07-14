Check Out What's Filming At Howcast

Of all the “next-generation video network”-type startups, one of the most promising is NYC-based Howcast, which was started by a group of ex-Googlers in 2007.



Howcast produces, aggregates, and commissions how-to videos, which it distributes all over the place, via web partners like YouTube, Hulu, and AOL; via television partners like Verizon Fios and AT&T U-Verse; and on mobile apps for the iPhone, iPad, and Android.

The idea is that how-to video has a long shelf life, can be a natural answer to many search queries, and is “safe” for advertisers and brands like Home Depot, Ford, and GE to sponsor.

So far, Howcast owns about 5,000 videos — either made in-house or through its independent filmmaker program, has aggregated another 195,000 videos onto its platform, and is streaming 25 million videos per month across its entire distribution network.

Cofounder and CEO Jason Liebman wouldn’t comment on the company’s revenues, but tells us, “We have a fast-growing business and are moving towards profitability.”

What’s next? Howcast is working on some longer shows with YouTube, and is also working to build out its filmmaker program, where it assigns and pays indie producers to make videos for the site. It’s doing about 300 videos per month through that program, and is aiming to scale it to several thousand.

