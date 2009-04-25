Howcast CEO Jason Liebman De-briefs Us On Iraq

Howcast CEO Jason Liebman and about a dozen other Internet executives from companies like Google, Twitter, AT&T and WordPress just came back from a State Department-organised five-day trip to Iraq. There, they met with diginatries, business people and students. In this clip, Jason de-briefs us on what he saw, heard and learned about tech business in Iraq:



