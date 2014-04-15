Here's Howard Stern Facing Off With The White Supremacist Accused Of Anti-Semitic Shooting

Shock jock Howard Stern once traded shots with the suspect in Sunday’s shooting that left three people dead at a Jewish community center and retirement home in Kansas.

Frazier Glenn Miller (A.K.A. Frazier Glenn Cross), a former Ku Klux Klan leader, posted audio of an interview he did on Stern’s radio show on his website. The interview appears to date from Miller’s unsuccessful 2010 Senate campaign as Stern refers to the race and quips Miller is “the only honest politician out there.” Throughout the interview, Miller rages about Jews.

“Compared to our Jewish problem, all other problems are mere distractions,” Miller said.

Stern’s co-host, Robin Quivers, asked Miller to explain “the biggest problem with the Jews.”

“They control the federal government, they control the mass media, they control the Federal Reserve bank, and with those powers, they commit genocide against the white race,” said Miller. “The Jews control the United States government according to Patrick Buchanan.”

Stern also asked Miller to explain his campaign slogan, “It’s the Jews, stupid.”

“That really tells it all doesn’t it?” Miller said of his motto.

At one point, Miller challenged Stern, who is Jewish.

“What gives Jews the right to Israel? You tell us,” Miller said to the host. “You’re a Jew. You support Israel and you know it.”

“Oh, I do support Israel,” responded Stern. “I think it’s great.”

Listen to the full audio of their exchange below.

