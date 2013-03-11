Howard Ward: Within The Next Month, Apple Will Announce Plans For Its Cash, And Put A New 'Floor' Under The Stock

Photo: Beck Diefenbach, Reuters

Fund manager Howard Ward of GAMCO investments is on BloombergTV this morning with Tom Keene.He says his No.1 holding remains Apple, and that he is a bull on the stock despite the big dive.



The big catalyst for a comeback?

Ward predicts that within a month Apple will make an announcement regarding its prodigious cash pile, setting a brand new “floor” underneath the stock.

More generally he just thinks it remains damn cheap.

