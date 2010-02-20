Howard Stern's Next Move: Breaking Out Of Big Media?

Howard Stern, who is negotiating a new contract with Sirius, has several options beyond the satellite network.



But can he get back his throne as the “king of all media?”

rumours that he would replace Simon Cowell at American Idol were recently squandered. And he might be too controversial to head back to traditional radio airwaves.

The Wall Street Journal‘s John Jurgensen considers the options. Here’s one fascinating one:

He could also jump to the Internet, where he could build his own network and sell access through subscriptions. That would be a pioneering move, but it might represent a step down to a man steeped in the mass medium of radio.

Jurgensen reports that analysts and radio experts think he will sign on a new contract with Sirius, but maybe get less than his $100-million-per-year salary for less time on air. Then he could dig into some other media ambitions. A reality show, perhaps? It could happen.

Would Sirius listeners follow Stern to an independent channel? Or is big media Howard’s only true option? We’ll have to wait and see.

