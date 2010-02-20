Tracking Howard Stern's Influence Online: Is He Losing It?

Does anyone care about Howard Stern anymore?



Certainly, Sirius listeners and investors do. But analysts and the media are wondering if the “king of media” can get back in his throne.

When he switched to Sirius in 2006,Time named his one of the most influential people. But before he moved to satellite, his Clear Channel morning show brought in 12 million fans every day and his listeners have dwindled to just a slice of that. He used to sit across from celebrity greats from George Clooney to Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston. Now his guests include names like Joan Rivers and 50 Cent between parades of Playboy bunnies and B-list actors.

So does anyone care about Howard Stern anymore?

According to Google Trends, searches for the actor’s name have dwindled over the years, although the recent news about his contract renewal gave him a boost. Despite lots of recent media articles about Stern, his search count from the people remains low.

But Google certainly isn’t the only way to measure influence these days.

According to Trendistic, which tracks trending topics on Twitter, Howard broke into a most-discussed topic during the past few days, although he was flat-lining for the past 30 days.

Some stories about Stern are getting Tweetmemed.

Stern Show Twitter feed, which isn’t run by the man himself, has more than 68,000 followers. But it just tweets canned highlights from the day’s shows from a PR flack.

