Howard Stern says unvaccinated people shouldn’t have access to hospitals — if the decision was left up to him

Radio talk show host Howard Stern debuts his show on Sirius Satellite Radio January 09, 2006 at the network’s studios at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Getty Images

Howard Stern says unvaccinated people shouldn’t have access to hospitals.

During “The Howard Stern Show,” the host said if up to him, the unvaccinated would “go home and die.”

Stern has previously been vocal about anti-vaxxers and being in favor of mandatory vaccinations.

Howard Stern recently blasted unvaccinated people, saying on his radio that they shouldn’t have access to hospitals — if the decision was up to him.

During Wednesday’s episode of his Sirius XM radio show “The Howard Stern Show,” Stern shared his grievances about those who still haven’t been vaccinated.

“If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital,” he said. “At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine.”

“No one’s sitting there conspiring against you. Americans don’t want to create a vaccine that’s going to turn you into a robot or magnetize you,” he continued. “It’s time for you to get it. Now, if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely.”

As previously reported by Insider, one in four Americans don’t want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to potential side effects and misinformation. As vaccine hesitancy continued to brew, the World Health Organization even labeled it a global threat in 2019.

This isn’t the first time Stern has spoken out about anti-vaxxers. Stern previously went viral for his rant last September calling them out, the Rolling Stone said then.

“When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” he said last year. “Fuck ’em. Fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”

Stern isn’t the only celebrity to speak out against anti-vaxxers. He joins other celebrities, such as Jennifer Aniston, Gene Simmons, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who’ve used their platform to encourage vaccinations.