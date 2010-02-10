Howard Stern To American Idol? One Big Hoax, Sources Say

Howard Stern has been teasing his Sirius listeners, and the media, about “possible” plans to ditch satellite radio for a spot at Fox’s American Idol.



But two Idol insiders told The Daily Beast that it’s simply not true. No offers have been made to Howard, according to the Beast. Executives are, in fact, months away from choosing a replacement for Simon Cowell and they say Howard was never even being considered.

Of course, as we’ve written before, it was painfully obvious throughout Howard’s on-air teasing–including one in which he claimed a traditional radio station approached him–that Howard is baiting Sirius executives. He is trying to get what he wants in a new contract. His five-year, 100 million-a-year deal is ending soon.

Sirius’ CEO has already said the company wants to keep Howard in his satellite seat. But flirting with every exit scenario imaginable–on air–is a good strategy for Howard to stir up some scuttlebutt and get what he wants.

