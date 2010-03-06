Howard Stern: 'There's No F-ing Way Cablevision Will Survive' Without ABC

Howard Stern is happy to jump into the public feud between Cablevision and ABC. ABC is threatening to yank its New York signal from the cable company during the weekend unless it pays up higher fees.



“There is no f—ing way Cablevision will survive if they don’t have ABC TV on it,” he said, according to EW.

WABC New York station has been retransmitted over Cablevision’s airwaves “essentially” for free, the New York Times reports. But Cablevision says ABC is asking for $40 million a year, or about $1 a month for each subscriber. Disney is denying that price, but won’t say exactly how much they are asking for.

Stern, who said he’s a Cablevision customer, also critiqued Cablevision’s ads asking subscribers to complain about the fight on his Wednesday show.

“Cablevision is a licence to print money. I would rather own Cablevision than any other business on the planet. You don’t have to do jack s—. You don’t have to generate any programming. All you do is own the pipe to my house and you get paid.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.