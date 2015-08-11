Howard Stern gave a great speech at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot last weekend in a super secret ceremony at their home in Los Angeles.

While tons of celebrities like Howard Stern, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres, Jason Bateman, Lisa Kudrow, Orlando Bloom, Chelsea Handler, Whitney Cummings, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and more were in attendance, few details have been revealed about the star-studded ceremony — until now.

On Monday’s “The Howard Stern Show,” the shock jock spilled the beans.

“Jimmy [Kimmel] was the preacher. He did a beautiful job,” said Stern, adding, “I didn’t think he’d get through it. Jimmy’s still depressed about that lion getting killed over in Africa… Ellen [DeGeneres] was mad that I made fun of Jimmy for crying.”

Stern explained to co-host Robin Quivers that the couple had asked him ahead of time to speak during the reception.

“I’m very friendly with Justin [Theroux]. I like him very much. I like him, I really admire him,” said Stern. “I even said in my speech to them that if one of my daughters brought home a guy like Justin, I’d be very pleased. Except for the sh—y tattoos. Cause he’s got some f—— weird ones. And except for the fact that I gave him a journal to draw in and he draws pictures of dead zombie babies with blood dripping out their head on every almost page. I said, those two things might disturb me.”

“I talked about some personal stuff, too,” added Stern. “I complimented Justin’s mother on raising such a wonderful son. I told Jennifer that she deserved a guy like this.”

Stern also told listeners that weddimg-goers thought his speech was especially funny because he complained about the ceremony.

“They had these little tiny chairs. There was a table, and then you sit down and the chairs were like poufs, like little pillow poufs,” explained Stern, adding, “I’m 6-foot-f—–g-5! I’m a grown man!”

Stern said he was also annoyed by the couple’s no-cell-phone policy, revealing that Theroux’s good friend, photographer Terry Richardson, was the only person allowed to have a camera.

“I don’t want to take a picture of you two! I really don’t,” Stern joked. “I want my cell phone so after I make this speech I can call my car and get the f— outta here! People were laughing at my misery.”

