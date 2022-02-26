The most controversial moments from ‘The Howard Stern Show’

- Howard Stern, the self-proclaimed “King of All Media,” has been on the radio since the ’80s.
- Stern’s show “The Howard Stern Show” was nationally syndicated and frequently fined by the FCC.
- Insider rounded up some of the most controversial moments on his talk show.
As reported by The Washington Post, the next day during his radio show, when he was then at DC-101, Stern called Air Florida to ask what the fare was for a one-way ticket from the National Airport to the 14th Street Bridge.
According to Encyclopedia, the call offended many listeners, but Stern claimed he was expressing his own outrage against the flight crew that allowed the plane to take off without the wings being de-iced.
A year later, Stern was fired from DC-101 for a dispute with management reportedly unrelated to the call.
As previously reported by Business Insider, Aunt Jemima has been historically associated with racial stereotypes.
Both Stern and his employer, Infinity Broadcasting, were fined $600,000 by the FCC for indecency.
In her court testimony, she pled innocent by reason of temporary insanity because she claimed he had raped her before the incident occurred and that she suffered from years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse.
John Wayne Bobbitt appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” after the incident in December 1993. Stern called him “the man who survived.”
According to Refinery 29, Stern said, “She didn’t want to leave him, so, you know.”
“Let me tell you something, she must’ve really liked it if she didn’t want him to leave so bad,” Stern added.
John Wayne Bobbitt also appeared on Stern’s New Year’s Eve special where they recreated the incident.
In a 2019 interview with Variety, Lorena Bobbitt was asked if she felt Stern owed her an apology for his past remarks. “The way how I look at it, if I was waiting for everyone to give me an apology, then that would have prevented me from moving on with my life,” she said. “And I am not going to sit around for everyone to give me an apology. I think that Howard and many others missed tremendous opportunities to talk about these serious social issues.”
While reporting on her death on-air, Stern played gunshots over Quintanilla-Pérez’s music and mocked her fans with a fake Hispanic accent.
As reported by The New York Times, a South Texas judge issued a warrant charging Stern with disorderly conduct for those on-air comments.
The following week, Stern apologized on air in Spanish to Quintanilla-Pérez family, friends, and fans.
“There were some really good-looking girls running with their hands over their heads,” he said. “Did those kids try to have sex with any of those good-looking girls? They didn’t even do that? At least if you’re going to kill yourself and kill the kids, why wouldn’t you have some sex? If I was going to kill some people, I’d take them out with sex.”
According to People, KXPK — the Denver radio show that syndicated Stern’s show — general manager Bob Visotcky said he spoke with Stern immediately after the incident for 20 minutes and reported that Stern “feels that his comments were taken out of context.”
The day before her death, Plato appeared on “The Howard Stern Show.” Plato had spoken before about having a drug addiction and on the show, she said she was sober. Stern pressured her to take a drug test.
According to New York Post, when listeners accused her of being on drugs, she emotionally offered to submit locks of her hair to send off for testing. Stern’s producer Gary Dell’Abate snipped a few hairs from her head.
The mother of Todd Bridges, Plato’s TV co-star, blamed Stern for possibly driving her over the edge. “After going on his show maybe she thought, ‘I need to take a Valium to calm me down because people think I’m on drugs,'” she said to The Post days after Plato died.
“The way you dress and stuff, I don’t think you’re aware that you’re a heavyset woman,” Stern said to Smith.
Stern then asked if Smith would get on a scale to weigh herself, to which Smith said “no.” The interview has since resurfaced on social media with many people defending the late Smith who died of an accidental overdose at 39-years-old.
“There is something about the language that turns you into a pussy-assed jack off,” he said. “Anybody who speaks French is a scum bag. It turns you into a coward. Just like in World War II, they would not stick up for us. Screw your culture and we’re invading you all.”
According to the Associated Press, Stern’s show made its debut on Toronto’s Q-107 and Montreal’s CHOM-FM. Toronto, Canada’s largest city, has few Francophones, but 65% of the Montreal radio audience is French-speaking.
His show ended up being canceled in Montreal in 1998 and in Toronto in 2001 following his remarks.
Stern asked a visibly uncomfortable Bunton about her time with the Spice Girls, though his questions were less about the group and more about Bunton’s body.
“You weren’t a virgin when you joined the band, were you?” he asked.
Stern also asked when Bunton got her menstrual cycle.
Bunton responded by saying “I’m not telling you that, absolutely not.”
In 2017, The Sun reported on the resurfaced interview in light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
“I have never been so shocked, hurt, and humiliated in all my life,” Parton said in a statement to Billboard.
She continued: “In a blue million years, I would never have such vulgar things come out of my mouth.” Parton also said that if legal action can be taken, she would definitely pursue it. No lawsuit was ever filed.
Stern responded to the news days later by saying: “It’s an absurd bit.”
“It’s obviously parody and it’s funny as hell,” he said.
“There’s the most enormous, fat Black chick I’ve ever seen,” he said. “She is enormous. Everyone’s pretending she’s a part of show business and she’s never going to be in another movie. She should have gotten the best actress award because she’s never going to have another shot. What movie is she gonna be in?”
Sidibe’s mother, Alice Tan Ridley, responded to Stern’s comments.”He can see, you can see, I can see Gabby is a big girl,” Ridley said to Inside Edition. “She’s a big woman, so what’s wrong with that? She’s not like everyone else in the world.”
She added: “I don’t see him giving jobs out to anybody, so why should we care what he says? He might not hire her, but someone else will.”
“You know what I like about the guy?” he said. “He’s an ugly motherfucker. He’s fat. Is he gay? He looks gay to me, not that anybody looks gay, but he does seem effeminate.”
He continued: “I like that he’s chubby and gay. That’s why I love him. He’s one of those guys I feel like, he’s really good but I feel like that will be his only hit song. He’s fat and he’s gay and little girls worship him.”
Smith seemingly responded to the comments by posting on Twitter: “Can’t believe what I’ve just read.”
In 2019, while speaking to actress Jameela Jamil, Smith said they’re nonbinary. “I’m not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between,” they said. “It’s all on the spectrum.”
“You’ve got some father issues,” Stern said. “You need a strong male figure in your life. You need a male therapist.”
When Styles interjected that his therapist is a woman and “amazing” Stern joked: “He’s gonna fuck this woman.”
Although Styles laughed it off, fans thought Stern went too far.
“If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital,” he said. “At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine.”
He continued: “If you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely.”
Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized Stern for his COVID-19 views by calling him a “coward.”
“Maybe it was coronavirus that broke him, maybe it was hormonal changes from middle age, he is now a coward,” he said. “His broadcast is now about cowardice,” Carlson said. “Amplifying his fears about corona over the air, and attacking, more precisely, attacking anybody else who has decided to live life as a free person.”
As previously reported by Insider, one in four Americans don’t want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to potential side effects and misinformation. As vaccine hesitancy continued to brew, the World Health Organization even labeled it a global threat in 2019.