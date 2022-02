The most controversial moments from ‘The Howard Stern Show’

In 1982, Howard Stern made an insensitive joke about a plane crash in Washington DC.

A plane that took off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, crashed into the nearby 14th Street Bridge, killing 78 people.

As reported by The Washington Post, the next day during his radio show, when he was then at DC-101, Stern called Air Florida to ask what the fare was for a one-way ticket from the National Airport to the 14th Street Bridge.

According to Encyclopedia, the call offended many listeners, but Stern claimed he was expressing his own outrage against the flight crew that allowed the plane to take off without the wings being de-iced.

A year later, Stern was fired from DC-101 for a dispute with management reportedly unrelated to the call.