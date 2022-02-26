The most controversial moments from ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Stern publicly mocked Lorena Bobbitt, a woman acquitted for cutting off her husband’s penis.

In her court testimony, she pled innocent by reason of temporary insanity because she claimed he had raped her before the incident occurred and that she suffered from years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse.

John Wayne Bobbitt appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” after the incident in December 1993. Stern called him “the man who survived.”

According to Refinery 29, Stern said, “She didn’t want to leave him, so, you know.”

“Let me tell you something, she must’ve really liked it if she didn’t want him to leave so bad,” Stern added.

John Wayne Bobbitt also appeared on Stern’s New Year’s Eve special where they recreated the incident.

In a 2019 interview with Variety, Lorena Bobbitt was asked if she felt Stern owed her an apology for his past remarks. “The way how I look at it, if I was waiting for everyone to give me an apology, then that would have prevented me from moving on with my life,” she said. “And I am not going to sit around for everyone to give me an apology. I think that Howard and many others missed tremendous opportunities to talk about these serious social issues.”