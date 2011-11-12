You'll Never Guess Who Might Replace Piers Morgan On "America's Got Talent"

Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/CNN via Mediaite

With Piers Morgan out as judge on “America’s Got Talent,” the search is on for a replacement.So far, all of the rumours are pointing to the same person:



Howard Stern.

Stern has reportedly been offered $15 million to fill the judge’s seat.

As the A.V. Club notes, there are reports that the network is even considering moving the show to New York as an incentive for Stern, who is signaling that he may take the offer.

Once you get past the initial huh? this may actually prove to be a smart move.

The show is getting old and it’s time to take the “American Idol” route and bring on a new, famous, and controversial face. And with Morgan gone, NBC will obviously need someone to play bad cop to Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel.

Who better than the most unfamily-friendly person possible?

There’s no doubt that Stern would attract viewers who at the very least just want to see what offensive soundbite he’ll produce next.

