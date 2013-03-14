Howard Stern On rumours He's Replacing Jimmy Fallon: 'A [Bleeping] Insult'

After rumours that Jimmy Fallon may be replacing Jay Leno to compete with Jimmy Kimmel’s younger audience, the NY Post quoted “insiders” as saying saying Howard Stern was being “groomed” to then replace Fallon.



But Stern — who acts as a judge on NBC show “America’s Got Talent” in addition to his super successful satellite radio show — was offended by the mere insinuation that he would fill the late-night gig.

“First of all, what an insult, like, all the years of my career. I’m like, the biggest guy in radio, I’ve done film, I’ve done television,” Stern exclaimed on “The Howard Stern Show.” “I mean, they act like I’m some kind of f—— beginner or something. Maybe if I’m really nice to NBC they’ll let me take over Carson Daly’s show at like 2 o’clock in the morning.”

Not only did Stern think the rumour about himself was rude, but he also didn’t appreciate the notion that NBC may be replacing Leno.

“I was asking some of the [NBC] executives, when I was down there doing ‘AGT’ and I was like you guys don’t respect Jay at all, do you? They go ‘We’re not firing him!’ That’s what they said to me, so I don’t know how any of this is true…I don’t know. I want to say ‘no comment’. I want to keep it going.”

Stern then kindly pointed out that Fallon likely makes “about a tenth” of his own salary and sarcastically joked that he has also been hired to anchor “NBC Nightly News,” as well as guest star on “Community,” “Parks & Recreation” and “Whitney.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.