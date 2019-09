Howard Stern went on the Late Show with David Letterman last night to continue his bashing of Jay Leno on national television.



“Dave’s out there. He’s fighting for his life. He wants to beat this Jay Leno,” said Stern. “Jay’s got no talent.”

Watch the Letterman love-fest and Leno bashing:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.