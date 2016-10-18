Howard Stern says replaying his old vulgar interviews with Donald Trump would be a 'betrayal'

There’s hardly anyone more qualified to comment on Donald Trump’s use of what he calls “locker room talk” than Howard Stern.

The shock jock has spent his career doing the most outrageous things he can come up with to entertain his listeners on the radio, and that included having Donald Trump on his show numerous times.

Some of the comments the Republican presidential nominee made on Stern’s show, including disparaging remarks about women, have been played and transcribed by numerous media outlets since the vulgar and aggressive “Access Hollywood” tape featuring Trump and Billy Bush leaked.

On his Monday morning SiriusXM show, Stern commented on the use of his interviews by the media, and why he hasn’t played his old Trump soundbites on his show.

“These conversations that I had with Donald Trump weren’t done in private like the Billy Bush tapes. This was on the radio,” Stern said. “Why don’t I play all the tapes? I have to tell you why: I feel Donald Trump did the show in an effort to be entertaining and have fun with us, and I feel like it would be a betrayal to any of our guests if I sat there and played them now where people are attacking him.”

And Stern adds a little more background to those old interviews.

“I knew I had a guy who loved to talk about sex,” the host said. “I had a guy who loved to evaluate women on a scale of 1-10. These are avenues I went down because I knew it would entertain the audience.”

Stern, who has said in the past he’s supporting Hillary Clinton, claims he turned down “500” requests to talk about his chats with Trump. Speaking for almost a half-hour at the opening of his show about Trump, he admitted to being surprised that his Trump interviews didn’t make the media rounds earlier.

“They were right there in the open,” he said.

And on the topic of locker room talk, the term Trump has used to defend his comments on the “Access Hollywood” footage, Stern differs sharply from his onetime guest.

“Believe me, when I’m around guys, 85 per cent of the times you’re talking about p—y, but I have never been in the room when someone has said ‘grab them by the p—y,'” said Stern, repeating what Trump said in the “Access Hollywood” tape. “No one’s ever advocated going that step where you get a little bit, ‘Hey, I’m going to invade someone’s space.’ … A lot of [locker room talk] is real kind of desperate talk. The reason it’s in a locker room is because no one’s proud of it.”

