HOWARD STERN: Leno Is Not Fit To Scrub Letterman's Feet

It will be interesting to see Piers Morgan‘s second-day ratings — judging from the Internet reaction last night a lot of people re-tuned into CNN’s new 9pm hour.



Morgan followed up his Oprah premiere with the ‘King of All Media’ Howard Stern, who did not disappoint!

“Jay Leno isn’t fit to scrub Letterman’s feet…I don’t know why he’s beaten David Letterman in the ratings…It’s beyond my comprehension. America must be filled with morons, who at night lay in bed, the ones that are watching him, must be in a coma.”

Stern says Leno “should have manned-up” and told Conan he was bringing his show to Fox to kick Conan’s arse, not “weaseled” back into NBC.

There was also some talk of how porn made Stern better in bed. Hello CNN!

Last night’s interview was the first in Morgan’s new studio and the setting certainly helped add to energy of conversation. It’s clear Morgan is still trying to find his footing — a couple of times it felt like Stern was running the show — but generally speaking a strong follow-up. If they keep booking good guests it’s hard to see how CNN doesn’t have a hit on its hands.

Stern vid below.



