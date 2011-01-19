Howard Stern Swears He Does Not Wear A Wig

So the next challenge for Piers Morgan is to live up to the big ratings he scored first time out.



Howard Stern is likely a good step in that direction.

Stern was one of the top fan choices for a guest, and their (previously taped) interview is set to air tonight.

There’s much to look forward to: in the interview, Stern reveals that, no, he does not wear a wig.

When asked in the green room how the interview had gone, Stern said, “Piers was very good….It was amazing. I didn’t even know Piers knew how to talk. I only thought he knew how to hit a buzzer and tell people they suck.”

Stern isn’t one to shy away from self-promotion either. When told he was one of the biggest fan choices for the interview, he said, “I think I should be on every night….Get rid of Piers.”

As for Stern’s prediction for the future of the show? “I feel bad for you guys in like six months. No one is going to do this show,” Stern said.

But as Morgan walked out of the green room, Stern gave a rare compliment: “Piers, I think you’ve got something.”

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.