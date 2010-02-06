Howard Stern Considers Dumping Sirius For American Idol

Sirius radio host Howard Stern is in talks with Fox’s Americon Idol producers to join the show. He would replace Simon Cowell, who is preparing to premiere another reality game show The X Factor on Fox, according to the New York Post.



Stern’s brash style might be the key to bring Fox big ratings after they lose their only interesting judge. And Fox might be able to compete with Sirius on Stern’s $100 million-a-year contract.

Stern said recently on his show: “I was approached by a major TV network to take over a TV show and leave here and do that next year — and I did turn it down . . . I’m not even sure if I want to be working. I’m waiting to see what happens.”

Sources tell the Post that despite all of Stern’s teasing about leaving Sirius, he’s probably not ready to. He just wants to negotiate better terms and higher pay for his next contract.

Sirius CEO Mal Karmazin has said he wants to keep Stern saddled in his radio chair. Fox did not give comment on whether they want him in an American Idol one.

