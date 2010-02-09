Howard Stern Confirms He Might Leave Sirius for American Idol

Howard Stern continues to sweat Sirius executives about renewing his $100 million-a-year contract. This morning, Stern confirmed reports that he is considering trading a radio chair for the American Idol judge’s seat.



“A $100 million to judge a karaoke contest? Yeah, I would do that show for $100 million,” he said on his show this morning.

“There’s not a better job on the planet than judging that f—ing karaoke contest,” Stern added, according to The Wrap.

Certainly Stern already has a great job for his special personality, in which he can use words like “f—ing” and mouth off about anything he wants, not just some crappy singers’ talents. But Stern told his listeners before that he is looking to get what he wants out of his new contract. Flirting with every exit imaginable is a good way to make them bow to his demands… if they still want him.

American Idol is looking for a judge to replace their star, Simon Cowell, who is leaving to start another Fox show, The X Factor.

“It might be possible, we’ll see,” Stern said on this morning’s show, adding: “They’d have to pay me a ton of dough because I already make a ton of dough.”

They’d also have to bleep out a lot of his comments, we guess.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.