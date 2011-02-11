HA! Howard Stern Latest To Be Fooled By Satirical Website ChristWire

Your satire has to be pretty spot-on if even the King Of All Media Howard Stern gets taken in.



On his Thursday morning show, Stern read from an article from ChristWire that labelled him “the most vile and inhuman person in the universe,” as noted by the Christwire experts over at the Atlantic Wire.

“This is for real,” said Stern.

Except ChristWire, if you recall, is the same satirical website that fooled Rachel Maddow a couple of weeks ago with its fake article calling for Sarah Palin to invade Egypt.

Stern then went on to read ChristWire’s post that accused him of sending pictures on Twitter of “naked lesbian women” and “drunken gay midgets.”

Drunken gay midgets? Howard, you should have known better.

[h/t Atlantic Wire]



