Howard Stern: 'I Sort Of Admire Charlie Sheen's Ability To Say F*ck You To The World.'

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the radio host – already on the record wondering if Glenn Beck is more nuts than former Two and a Half Men star – tells Neil Strauss he wishes he could mimic Sheen and stop caring so much.

“I sort of admire Charlie Sheen’s ability to say f*ck you to the world. It’s a fascinating car wreck because, you know, how many people are in Hollywood dying for a hit television show? I don’t know whether to give him a medal or to throw him in a loony bin. He doesn’t care, and that’s not me. Oh, I care! I care what my parents think, I care what you think, I care too much. In a way, I’m in as weird a place as Charlie Sheen. He doesn’t care at all and I care too much. Where’s the middle ground?”

Stern also takes on Rush Limbaugh.

“Absolutely. I get angry with performers like Rush Limbaugh who are just shills for the Republican Party. I’m not a big listener of his, but wouldn’t he be a lot more interesting if once in a while he was for something that the Republican Party was against? I thought he had a real opportunity with that whole drug-addiction thing to maybe open up and say, “Man, I’m as confused as all of you.” But, no, he has to keep the persona. He’s an expert. He knows everything. It’s boring. You’ve gotta grow. The audience has to feel that growth. There are so many guys doing the same act, like Sean Hannity. If Limbaugh was the one guy who started talking about his insecurities, then he’d have a following that would be 10 times the size. If you want to go to the next level, you gotta open up a whole bunch more. That’s the secret for anybody who’s considering a career in radio.”

Well, no one said he was afraid to speak his mind.

