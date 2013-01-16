Howard Stern Apologizes For Calling Lena Dunham 'A Little Fat Girl Who Looks Like Jonah Hill'

Howard Stern initially compared Lena Dunham to a fat Jonah Hill, but now he thinks she’s more like a brilliant Woody Allen.

Photo: Instagram/YouTube

On his Sirius-XM show last Monday, Howard Stern called Lena Dunham “a little fat girl who kind of looks like Jonah Hill.” But it didn’t stop there, Stern continued: “I learned that this little fat chick writes the show and directs the show, and that makes sense to me because she’s such a camera hog that the other characters barely are on.”



Yikes!

But following “Girls” winning Best TV Comedy and Dunham taking home Best Actress in a TV Comedy during Sunday’s Golden Globe awards, Stern is already apologizing for his rude remarks.

“I felt bad,” Stern said Monday on the air, “because I really do love the show ‘Girls’ and enjoy it, and I admire the girl who writes it…So I said to [producer Gary Dell’Abate], would you please contact Lena Dunham and please tell her that I would like to explain myself to her on the air and apologise to her because I do love the show and it makes me feel bad that she is getting the impression that I somehow think she’s just a talentless little fat chick.”

Jonah Hill, meanwhile, has remained mum on the diss.

Photo: Getty

“It took me a while to get there,” Stern added, “and all of the sudden I went, ‘This show’s really really funny. I like it.’ I kind of just started liking the show. And I’ve done a whole 360 on the show and I really admire the girl who writes it, and I actually like when she comes on camera … I’m a superfan now. I really love it. I almost went to the premiere the other night.”Stern, who is infamous for his criticism of overweight women, told his audience that he experienced an epiphany while recently watching Dunham on “Girls”:

“After I got up to the fifth episode everything kind of clicked and I was like: ‘Wow, this is getting really good.’ And she’s kind of like a little Woody Allen in the sense that Woody Allen used to cast himself with really hot chicks and you’d go: ‘What the heck is THAT about?’…Like, it was bothering me that this girl who’s not a sex symbol is with these hot guys, and then I said well how is that different from Woody Allen?”

Dunham, meanwhile, says she was not offended by Stern’s initial harsh comments about her weight.

“I did find out that Howard Stern really hates [the show],” Dunham said on the “Late Show With David Letterman” last week. “I’m a Howard Stern fan and I really think that he has earned the right to free speech and he should just go for it.”

“But he did say something that I thought was so funny that I want to get on my gravestone,” Dunham continued, “Where he said, ‘Congrats to her, it’s so hard for little fat chicks get anything going these days.’ And it put me in the best mood!”

“I just wanted to be like, my gravestone says, ‘She was a little fat chick, but she got it goin’.”

“Girls” producer Judd Apatow, who’s often a guest on Stern’s show, also tried to put the snarky comments in perspective, telling the LA Times, “I think [his crack] was taken out of context. I don’t think it wasn’t his intention the way it came out.”

Watch Stern apologise to Dunham and express his love for “Girls” in his own words below:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler’s hilarious Golden Globes opening >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.