Howard Stern And James Franco 'Understand Why People Hate Anne Hathaway'

James Franco talked ‘Hatha-haters’ on Howard Stern’s radio show Monday.

James Franco was a guest on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show Monday and it didn’t take long before the conversation turned to Stern’s open hatred of Franco’s 2011 Oscars co-host, Anne Hathaway.



“Everyone sort of hates Anne Hathaway, and I’ve explained that I do too and I don’t know even know why sometimes,” Stern explained. “She’s just so affected [and] actress-y that even when she wins an award she’s out of breath, and then she has the standard joke that sounds like it’s [been] written [for her]. And it all seems so scripted and acted.”

Franco reluctantly took the bait, warning Stern, “I’m happy to revisit this, but you’re going to have to take the lead … She does not want me talking about this, but OK.”

‘She comes off like the goody two-shoes actress and it’s just fun to sort of hate her,’ said Stern.

Stern happily expressed his opinion further, adding, “She comes off like the goody two-shoes actress and it’s just fun to sort of hate her. Hate is a strong word . . . but [I] dislike her, even though she is a great actress. Is that accurate?”

“I’m not an expert on — I guess they’re called ‘Hatha-haters’ — but I think that’s what maybe triggers it,” Franco agreed.

When Stern asked if the Franco and Hathaway are friendly these days, the 34-year-old actor admitted “We haven’t talked in a while” and despite reports of a rift after the Oscars, “Anne and I made up, by the way. Let’s just get that on the record.”

“It was a really hard time after the Oscars,” Franco added. “She wasn’t mad at me, I don’t think . . . she didn’t say she was mad at me for what happened . . . The critics were so nasty.”

Franco also discussed another young Hollywood starlet: Lindsay Lohan.

After Stern asked about reports that he turned down having sex with Lohan, he responded, “I don’t want to like brag about it. I don’t know how that got out.”

“She was having issues even then, so you feel weird,” Franco explained. “Honestly, she was a friend. I’ve met a lot of people that are troubled and sometimes you don’t want to do that.”

Instead, Franco, who is currently dating his “Spring Breakers” co-star Ashley Benson, revealed “I’m getting older. I would like a long-term relationship.”

The couple, clearly comfortable together, made a music video this week lip-syncing to “Love You Like a Love Song ” by fellow “Spring Breaker” cast mate, Selena Gomez:

James Franco on WhoSay

Listen to more from Franco’s Howard Stern interview here, in which he reveals he had a nearly-perfect SAT score:

