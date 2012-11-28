17 Quotes From Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz On How He Became Successful

Photo: AP

Not content with having conquered coffee, Howard Schultz recently announced that the company’s making a strong push at dominating tea. It’s been met with some scepticism, but so has a lot of what Schultz has done. He’s known for taking some unconventional strategic paths, including shutting down every store to train people, bringing 10,000 employees down to New Orleans to volunteer and talk about the company’s future, and having a massive meeting with employees and their parents in China.



Here are some of his best quotes on how he dominated the coffee industry, brought Starbucks back from the brink, and built one of the world’s most recognisable brands.

