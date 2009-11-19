Howard Ruff: Buy Gold Miners To Make Money, Buy Physical Gold To Protect Your Family

We mentioned earlier that Ruff Times publisher Howard Ruff was on CNBC this morning, talking all manner of goldbuggery. He refused to take Joe Kernan’s bait and delve into conspiracy theories, and he said he’s having his best year of all time.



As for what you shouldo, he says to buy the miners to make money, but buy physical gold to protect your family.



