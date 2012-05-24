Buy This Fifth Avenue Townhouse Of Broken Dreams For $72 Million

Photo: Google Maps

Howard Ronson, a British real estate developer, dreamed of buying up the nine apartments located at 828 Fifth Avenue and recreating the majestic single-family mansion that once stood there.But Ronson died in 2007 and now his family is giving up on that dream.



They just put Ronson’s holdings in the building—four apartments in total—on the market for $72 million in order to spend more time in Monaco, according to the Wall Street Journal‘s Josh Barbanel.

Some of the apartments owned by Ronson have been combined, and they are being offered as a package deal.

They include a triplex, a penthouse, and a duplex maisonette with more than 15,000 square feet of living space, combined, as well as a wine cellar. They’re being sold by brokers from Corcoran and Stribling & Associates.

The mansion was originally built for Edward Berwind, a coal magnate, in 1896. The Ronsons started buying into the building, and refurbishing it, in 2005.

If the block of apartments sell at or near the $72 million asking price, the townhouse will set a record for New York real estate, brokers told the Wall Street Journal. The two other residents of the building don’t sound like they are moving anytime soon, so any buyer who hopes to make Ronson’s dream a reality will have to be patient.

