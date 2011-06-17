Billionaire Hedge Funder Howard Marks Does Two Things To Keep In Shape

A new crop of Wall Streeters knows what a line about yoga on their resume can do for their careers.



Billionaire investor Howard Marks doesn’t need to worry about his resume, but he does like to keep fit.

According to Bloomberg, his health and fitness regime consists of two main tenets.

“He keeps in shape with calisthenics and a yoga-inspired stretching regimen,” Bloomberg reports.

On top of that, Marks regulates his diet pretty carefully.

“After finding the vegan diet prescribed by his wife, Nancy, to be too rigid to follow while travelling, he’s sticking with the protein, vegetables and beans suggested by his son, Andrew, who works at a hedge fund in New York.”

