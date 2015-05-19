Billionaire hedge funder Howard Marks just listed his 'Versailles in the Sky' condo for $50 million -- again

Oaktree Capital chairman Howard Marks just listed his 8-bedroom, 4,536-square-foot Central Park South apartment for $US50 million.

It’s the second time he’s listed the full-floor unit, located at 50 Central Park South and designed by Michael Smith, who also designed the 2010 Oval Office makeover.

Marks, who reportedly paid nearly $US19 million for the apartment in 2007, also listed it in July 2012 and asked for the same price.

The luxury condo, dubbed “Versailles in the Sky,” has a 92-foot expanse — spanning 5 separate rooms — overlooking the park, according to the listing.

It’s one of only 12 large condos located above the Ritz-Carlton, and includes a private residential lobby and an on-site gym and spa.

The apartment is listed with Roberta Golubock at Sotheby’s International Reality.

