Billionaire hedge funder Howard Marks just listed his 'Versailles in the Sky' condo for $50 million -- again

Portia Crowe
Oaktree Capital chairman Howard Marks just listed his 8-bedroom, 4,536-square-foot Central Park South apartment for $US50 million.

It’s the second time he’s listed the full-floor unit, located at 50 Central Park South and designed by Michael Smith, who also designed the 2010 Oval Office makeover.

Marks, who reportedly paid nearly $US19 million for the apartment in 2007, also listed it in July 2012 and asked for the same price.

The luxury condo, dubbed “Versailles in the Sky,” has a 92-foot expanse — spanning 5 separate rooms — overlooking the park, according to the listing.

It’s one of only 12 large condos located above the Ritz-Carlton, and includes a private residential lobby and an on-site gym and spa.

The apartment is listed with Roberta Golubock at Sotheby’s International Reality.

First, here's the floor plan.

The living room has 'stucco veneziano' walls and 'parquet de Versailles-patterned' German silver floors.

The dining room features 18th-century-style 'boisseries.'

Here's the intimate corner breakfast room.

The library was inspired by Coco Chanel's Paris apartment and features 18th Century Chinese lacquer panels.

Five of the apartment's rooms, spanning 92 feet altogether, overlook Central Park.

The master bedroom sits in the northeast corner of the apartment.

The master bedroom ensuite features a private library and a separate dressing room.

It also has 'his' and 'hers' master bathrooms.

We're guessing this is 'hers' -- looks gorgeous.

The entire unit measures 4,536 square feet.

The guest suite has a private sitting room.

The guest bedroom has three exposures, giving it tons of natural light.

Here's the guestroom's ensuite bathroom.

Each room boasts 10-foot ceilings.

The chef's kitchen is gorgeous.

It even has its own view.

Here's one last look at Central Park and that Manhattan skyline.

