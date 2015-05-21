HOWARD MARKS: 'We are at a point in the cycle where we feel virtually all assets are trading above their intrinsic value'

Howard Marks thinks almost everything an investor can buy today is expensive.

In an interivew with Bloomberg News, Marks said: “

We are at a point in the cycle where we feel virtually all assets are trading above their intrinsic value; some are in ‘highly priced’ territory, and there are few absolute bargains available.”

Marks, who really kicked off the market’s recent obsession with liquidity in a white paper published in March, told Bloomberg that though assets are expensive, “there’s somewhat further to go before we reach peak exuberance, and thus peak prices.”

Marks added that he thinks assets in Europe look more attractive than the US.

Marks is the co-chairman of Oaktree Capital, which has about $US100 billion in assets under management.

In his most recent quarterly letter, GMO’s Jeremy Grantham, who along with Marks is one of the most closely-tracked voices in markets, said that the Fed is determined to inflate a “fully-fledged bubble.” Grantham thinks the S&P 500 will climb to 2,250 before crashing; on Wednesday it closed at 2,125.

Read the full report at Bloomberg »

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.