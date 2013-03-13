Legendary Investor Howard Marks Gives Presentation On 'Investing In Uncertain Times'

Photo: Oaktree Capital

Howard Marks, the head of Oaktree Capital Management, is one of the most well-respected alternative asset managers in the business. According to this week’s Barron’s cover story, he is followed closely by other legends including Warren Buffett, Seth Klarman, and Joel Greenblatt.Marks has been making the rounds at exclusive financial services conferences, and he has been giving a presentation titled “Investing in Uncertain Times.” He gave it at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in February and the Oxford Private Equity Institute Private Equity Forum earlier this month.



“The world seems more uncertain today than at any time in my experience,” he opens.

He identifies the global economic “black swans, landmines and long-term problems,” but he also provides a framework in which investors should be investing.

“My bottom line: move forward, but with caution,” he says.

NOTE: Thanks to Oaktree Capital Management for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

