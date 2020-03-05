'It's probably a time to buy': Billionaire investor Howard Marks sees value in stocks after the coronavirus sell-off

Billionaire investor Howard Marks said the coronavirus-driven market sell-off could be a buying opportunity.

“It would be a lot to accept that the US business world – and the cash flows it will produce in the future – are worth 13% less today than they were on February 19,” the Oaktree Capital boss wrote in a memo to clients.

Marks argued coronavirus was more similar to a seasonal flu than the Spanish flu pandemic or another “unmanageable scourge.”

He added that indiscriminately selling stocks such as Amazon and Google was illogical.

The astounding market sell-off sparked by coronavirus fears last week could be a prime buying opportunity, Howard Marks told clients in a memo on Sunday.

The billionaire boss of Oaktree Capital Management said the S&P 500’s 13% drop last week – the benchmark index’s steepest weekly decline since 2008 and its swiftest correction since the Great Depression – struck him as excessive.

“It’s ok to do some buying, because things are cheaper,” he argued. However, he cautioned that stock prices were lofty before the selloff, meaning they’re “not necessarily a giveaway” now.

Marks’ words echo those of fellow billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who told CNBC last week that investors “should want the stock market to go down” so they can buy shares in quality businesses for less. Indeed, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate bought almost 1 million shares in Delta Air Lines last week.

A manageable scourge

Coronavirus is more similar to a seasonal flu than the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, which infected a third of humanity and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million people, Marks argued in the memo.

“The flu kills about 30,000 to 60,000 Americans each year, and that’s terrible, but it’s very different from an unmanageable scourge,” he said. Coronavirus – which causes a flu-like disease called COVID-19 – has infected at least 93,000 people, killed more than 3,100, and spread to upwards of 75 countries so far.

The fast-spreading epidemic is “unlikely to fundamentally and permanently change life as we know it, make the world of the future unrecognizable, and decimate business or make valuing it impossible,” Marks said. Therefore, investors can still make decisions by comparing a company’s intrinsic value to its stock price, he added.

9/11, Amazon, gold, and Treasuries

Marks highlighted four elements of the market reaction that struck him as illogical:

Comparisons to 9/11 – “That was a one-day event, and there’s no reason to consider that an appropriate model.”

– “That was a one-day event, and there’s no reason to consider that an appropriate model.” Ditching Amazon and Google stock – “The carnage to date has been indiscriminate,” Marks said. The likes of Amazon and Google “don’t rely on visits from customers” so “might be expected to be more immune to the effect of the virus than most,” he argued. Amazon’s focus on online orders and home deliveries means it “could actually find advantages in the current situation.”

– “The carnage to date has been indiscriminate,” Marks said. The likes of Amazon and Google “don’t rely on visits from customers” so “might be expected to be more immune to the effect of the virus than most,” he argued. Amazon’s focus on online orders and home deliveries means it “could actually find advantages in the current situation.” The gold price falling – “Gold is supposed to be the ultimate source of protection in times of dislocation, I can’t imagine any reason why it should decline in sympathy with stocks in a market correction.”

– “Gold is supposed to be the ultimate source of protection in times of dislocation, I can’t imagine any reason why it should decline in sympathy with stocks in a market correction.” Buying 10-year Treasuries – “How can it be anything but a manifestation of extreme fear to make an investment that guarantees a return of 1.1% a year for the next 10 years?”

