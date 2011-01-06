Two Tech Analysts And One Portfolio Manager Just Left SAC's Sigma Capital

Three equity investment staffers left SAC Capital subsidiary Sigma Capital at the end of the year, Hedge Fund Alert just reported.



The small briefing doesn’t discuss why the trio left.

Sigma Capital’s tech portfolio, in particular one of the firm’s portfolio managers, Michael Steinberg, have been under scrutiny recently because of the sweeping investigation into insider trading using information gleaned from expert networks that have so far been connected to tech companies, many based in Asia.

The people who left were:

Howard Man was an Asia financial- stock portfolio manager based in Hong Kong, according to HedgeFund Alert. His LinkedIn profile has Man listed a Portfolio Manager at SAC Capital. He has been with the firm since 2008, and was previously a Principal at Sansar Capital Management and a director of equity research at ABN Amro.

Max Jellinek and George Minett were analysts on a technology, media and telecommunications portfolio team headed up by Dipak Patel in New York.

Jellinek joined SAC in 2008 according to his LinkedIn profile, and before that was an M&A analyst at Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette. He lives in Rowayton in Connecticut, is a Miami University grad (as was his father), is a good golfer and from his Facebook profile pic obviously likes or plays the guitar.

We couldn’t find anything on Minett at this stage.

