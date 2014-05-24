Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Drops $US22.75 Million On Giant Florida Condo

Tim Elmes Group Waterfront Estate St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort and Residences

The chairman and CEO of investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald, Howard Lutnick, recently spent $US22.75 million on a pad in the St. Regis Bal Harbour in south Florida, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Although it’s not completely finished, the massive, 14,000-square-foot condominium was built in 2012 and can hold up to 11 bedrooms and 11 baths. It takes up the entire 25th floor of the Resort and Residences complex, and has 4,000 square feet of terraces with panoramic views of the beach and city.

According to the floorplan, the condo also has two elevator entrances, and can have two master bedrooms, a wine gallery and library, 16-seat dining table, media room, and indoor garden. Lutnick will also get five parking spaces.

Realtor Tim Elmes of Coldwell Banker told The WSJ that Lutnick bought the property in early May from Yuriy Kosyuk, CEO of the Ukrainian agro-industrial company MHP.

The 25th floor apartment was originally divided into five separate units, which Kosyuk bought but never finished by the time he put it on the market for $US24.9 million about a year ago.

The St. Regis in Bal Harbour, which is northeast of Miami, has nearly 1,000 feet of ocean frontage. There is also a private gym, pool, “exclusive concierge,” and housekeeping.

