Wall Street CEO Howard Lutnick Just Donated $25 Million To His College Alma Mater

Howard Lutnick just handed over $US25 million to his alma mater, Haverford College.

The Cantor Fitzgerald CEO made the largest single donation in the history of the school last week, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Lutnick was given free college tuition after his father died unexpectedly at the beginning his freshman year, leaving him orphaned.

Lutnick serves as the chairman of the college’s board of managers, and has given $US65 million to the school over the last 25 years.

The donation will go at least in part toward major renovations to the library.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s offices were at the top of one of the towers of the World Trade Center when the building got hit in the September 11 terrorist attacks. The firm lost 658 of its 960 employees, more than any other company. Lutnick only survived because he was taking his son to his first day of kindergarten that day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.